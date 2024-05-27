StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

StealthGas Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ GASS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

