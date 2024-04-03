Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.51

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 443577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,036.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

