Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Michael J. Norris Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,708 ($33.99), for a total value of £88,010 ($110,482.05).

Computacenter Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,724 ($34.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,855.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,574.57, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72. Computacenter plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,982 ($37.43).

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 47.40 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,046.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCC. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Computacenter in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.05) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.96) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

