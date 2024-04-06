AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($138.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £117.13 ($147.03).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
