Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 377 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average is $161.56. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
