Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,063 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.