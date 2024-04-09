Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

