Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

