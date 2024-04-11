LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

