Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 292.2% in March

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,900 shares, an increase of 292.2% from the March 15th total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Down 3.9 %

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

Featured Articles

