Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

HIG opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,715 shares of company stock valued at $22,789,138 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

