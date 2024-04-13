Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

