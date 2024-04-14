Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

