ORG Partners LLC Buys 2,440 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

