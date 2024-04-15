4,040 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.