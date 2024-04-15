DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $56,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJUL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DJUL stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $270.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

