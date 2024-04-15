Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,820 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,572,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after acquiring an additional 837,755 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.