Raymond James & Associates Has $2.50 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,628 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SEA were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

