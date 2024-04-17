BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in BHP Group by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BHP Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.