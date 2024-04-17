QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

