Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,169,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

