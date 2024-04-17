Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.