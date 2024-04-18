Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 14,292 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $157,354.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,523.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.40. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 883,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after buying an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 125.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 31,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

