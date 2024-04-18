Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 14,292 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $157,354.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,523.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ACEL opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.40. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
