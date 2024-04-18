Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,011 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,114,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,941,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.