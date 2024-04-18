Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.04

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 5235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.