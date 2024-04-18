Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.04

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 5235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 in the last 90 days. 19.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.