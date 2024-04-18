OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stock Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.35% of OUTFRONT Media worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,922,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OUT shares. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

