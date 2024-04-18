Roth Capital Weighs in on TRX Gold Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.65. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

