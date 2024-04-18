Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 42,459 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $70,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,036,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

