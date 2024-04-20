Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Certara were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 584.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

CERT opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Certara Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

