Arizona State Retirement System Has $493,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Talos Energy by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $13.54 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

