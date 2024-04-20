Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) PT at $66.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,064,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the period.

CLDX stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

