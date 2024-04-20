Chaim Indig Sells 3,392 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $77,541.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,935,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $272,412.66.

Phreesia Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

View Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $8,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.