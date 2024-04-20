Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $63,665.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $63,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.