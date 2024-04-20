CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

CI&T Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $543.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.04.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,304,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CI&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

