JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Up 4.2%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.12. 1,909,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,391,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,113 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 866,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

