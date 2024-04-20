iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 923,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,269,889 shares.The stock last traded at $36.87 and had previously closed at $36.77.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 516,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 376,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

