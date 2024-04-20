Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 9,683,005 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $567.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
