Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 9,683,005 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $567.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

