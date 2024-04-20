Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Sells 45,546.40 in Stock

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 45,546.40.

Fireweed Metals Stock Performance

Fireweed Metals stock opened at 1.15 on Friday. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of 0.77 and a fifty-two week high of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.12.

Get Fireweed Metals alerts:

About Fireweed Metals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.