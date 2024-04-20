Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

HR opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.