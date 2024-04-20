HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthStream Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.84 on Friday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $755.14 million, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

