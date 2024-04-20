Julie Eddleman Sells 900 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $29.43 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

