Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantronix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

