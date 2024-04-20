Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 235.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,037 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.82% of Docebo worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCBO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at $1,076,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth $535,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 73.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.39 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.