Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 12,795 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

