Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.40% of Indivior worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $191,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,339,000 after buying an additional 1,915,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $83,678,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $43,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
Indivior Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.54 and a beta of 0.46. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
