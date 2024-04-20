NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.75. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 33,459 shares changing hands.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoVibronix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoVibronix by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NanoVibronix by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

