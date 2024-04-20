NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NURO stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 110.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
