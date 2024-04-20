The Gap, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,639,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GAP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GAP by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.