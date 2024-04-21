BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Holdings Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,546 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.03. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

