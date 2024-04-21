Federated Hermes Inc. Has $36.24 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 160.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $36,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,163.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,187.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,192.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,047.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $741.74 and a one year high of $1,248.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.